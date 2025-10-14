PHF tells players to avoid tussle with India

Lahore: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has advised its national team players to avoid any confrontation with Indian players on the ground and just concentrate on their game during their Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday.

In the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian cricket team did not shake hands with Pakistani players during their recently-concluded Asia Cup matches, including final, that sparked a row with Pakistan lodging a protest with the Asian Cricket Council

as well as ICC.

And the same gesture is expected from the Indian junior men’s hockey team in its match against Pakistan here on Tuesday.

A senior official of PHF said that the players had been told to be mentally prepared for a no handshakes policy from the Indian team.

“The players have been told that if the Indian players don’t shake hands before or after the match just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game,” he said. The official said that they had told the players to just focus on their matches.