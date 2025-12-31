Perry, Sutherland withdraw from WPL

Mumbai: Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Annabel Sutherland of Delhi Capitals on Tuesday withdrew from next month’s Women’s Premier League, citing personal reasons.

The WPL announced in a release that Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare will join the RCB as a replacement for Perry, while Australian leg-spinner Alana King has been named by Delhi Capitals as the replacement for Sutherland.

“Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons,” WPL stated in a release.

“RCB have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare will join RCB at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh. DC have named Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland.

“The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of Rs 60 lakh,” it added. Left-arm seamer Tara Norris has also been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott in the UP Warriorz’s camp.