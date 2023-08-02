People make such comments when India lose match: Jadeja on Kapil’s ‘arrogant’ dig

Tarouba: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja responded to former captain Kapil Dev’s dig on the team becoming ‘arrogant’, saying “people make such comments when India lose matches”.

Recently, Kapil said that arrogance has crept in the current Indian team and the players feel they know everything.

Talking to reporters on the eve of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies here, Jadeja said the players were only focussed on winning for India and have no personal agenda. “Everyone has their own opinion. Ex-players have full right to share their opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja said.

“Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone is hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent. Such comments generally come when Indian team loses a match. “This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda,” he added. Jadeja said the playing XI for the Asia Cup beginning on August 30 has already been decided despite the experimentations in the ODI series against the West Indies. India rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli in the second ODI of the three-match series.