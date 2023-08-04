Penalty corner happens to be our strength: Hardik

Chennai: India vice-captain Hardik Singh has asserted that penalty corners remains their strength and they would look to execute it to the fullest during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 here.

India’s opening game on Thursday against China saw the hosts winning 7-2, with six of the goals resulting through the corner.

“Penalty corner happens to be our strength. And, whatever our strength is, we will try to use it and execute it to the fullest during the matches. Also, we are delighted with how we are scoring the field goals,” Hardik told PTI after the victory.

“We have to convert our penalty corners successfully and aim at having at least

two or three goals through the corner, besides creating the same amount of chances in every quarter.”

India were playing their first contest on the newly-laid turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and Hardik gave a positive review about it and the venue overall.

“The turf is extremely good. Kudos to the Tamil Nadu government for doing a great job with it as well as the venue. Feels cheerful for the entire team to be playing here.”