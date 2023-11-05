Pegula beats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals

Cancun (Mexico): Jessica Pegula outplayed US Open winner Coco Gauff and beat her 6-2, 6-1 at the WTA Finals in a matchup between American doubles partners on a rainy and windy evening to reach the title match at the season-ending championship for the first time.

Their semifinal was tied at 2-all when the fifth-seeded Pegula a 29-year-old born in New York and now based in Florida who is a decade older than Gauff reeled off six games in a row to claim the opening set and lead 2-0 in the second.

This was the first time two US women played each other in the final four at this event since 2002, when Serena Williams defeated Jennifer Capriati. When Saturday’s semifinal ended after an hour, Pegula and the third-seeded Gauff met at the net for a hug.

“Coco is still the present and the future of US tennis. I’m happy that I’m also at the top of the game and one of the leaders for all the Americans,” Pegula said. “So that’s always really nice. And that’s kind of just where I see myself.” They were scheduled to play a doubles match together later Saturday, but that was wiped out by rain and the second singles semifinal, between No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek, was suspended for the night.

Action was halted with Swiatek leading 2-1 and Sabalenka serving at 30-all. Both wrapped themselves in white towels to brace against the chill.

Organizers waited for nearly two hours before calling off all competition until Sunday. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in January and was the runner-up to Gauff at the US Open in September. Swiatek won the French Open in June for her fourth major championship. “They’ve won Grand Slam titles and big events before, so I’m assuming I’ll probably be the underdog again,” Pegula said, “even though I’m playing some really great tennis.”

Pegula has won all eight singles sets she’s played this week at the tournament for the top eight players in women’s tennis. She is the first player since Williams in 2012 to get to the final without dropping a set.