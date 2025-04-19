Pegula and Coco reach quarters in Stuttgart

Stuttgart : Third-ranked Jessica Pegula cruised into the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix with a 6-1 6-1 victory over Magdalena Frech.

Pegula, who won the Charleston Open title this month, needed just 59 minutes to oust her Polish opponent at the indoor claycourt tournament.

The third-seeded American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in a rematch of their Charleston semifinal. Alexandrova advanced by beating sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-2.

Fourth-seeded Coco Gauff also won 6-1 6-1, eliminating Ella Seidel in 57 minutes to set up a quarterfinal match against fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Jule Niemeier.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, had a walkover to the quarterfinals after Anastasia Potapova withdrew because of injury. Sabalenka will face Elise Mertens.