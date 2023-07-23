Pedro Cachin wins first career Swiss Open title

Gstaad: In his first tour-level final at age 28, Pedro Cachin won his first title Sunday beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 at the Swiss Open then shared victory kisses courtside with his pet dog.

A tearful Cachin shared a courtside hug with his partner, then smooches with their French bulldog who also was at the match sitting in the family section.

After having his service broken to lose the first set, Cachin reeled off eight straight games during which the 35-year-old Ramos-Vinolas sought treatment for his bandaged left foot.

Cachin let slip a 4-3 lead with a service break up in the deciding set but broke again to lead 6-5 because of wayward forehands from Ramos-Vinolas.

The 90th-ranked Argentine clinched the title at sun-bathed Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with a double-handed backhand for a cross-court winner.

The victory will lift Cachin toward a career-best ranking of No. 54 he reached last year. His career was slowed by neck and ankle injuries and he entered the top 100 for the first time one year ago.