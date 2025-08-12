PCI prez Jhajharia says Mondo track at JLN stadium to be ready by Sept 1

new delhi: Preparations for the World Para Athletics Championships are going as per schedule with laying of Mondo tracks in both competition venue and training area set to be completed by September 1, Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia said on Monday.

India is hosting the global para athletics showpiece for the first time from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, and the tracks at the main arena and adjacent training venue were relaid in view of the championships.

“We have completed 95% work of Mondo track laying inside main stadium as well as training area. Laying the base takes a lot of time, topping the base with Mondo does not take much time,” Jhajharia said.

“Work on the base is completed, laying of Mondo on top has started. Everything will be completed by September 1,” he added.

“Preparations for other things like transportation and accommodation of athletes, their escorts and officials, and other logistics have been according to schedule. Our aim is to host a hugely successful championships in all aspects and strengthen India’s bid for 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.”

Asked how long will it take to procure certification from World Athletics for the track to be declared fit for top-class events, Jhajharia said, “World Athletics experts will come as soon as laying of the track is completed. It should not take much time (to get the certification). “There is a lot of time between September 1 and September 27.

“Having Mondo tracks both in competition and training area is a big thing. Our athletes -- both able-bodied and para -- will now be able to train and compete on Mondo tracks which is widely used now.”

A celebrated para javelin thrower himself, with two gold and a silver in Paralympics, Jhajharia said the organisers have left no stone unturned to conduct a para friendly event of the highest order.