PBKS vs DC tie called off

Dharamsala: The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town. The Punjab side was 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure.

The teams and the spectators were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security. The capacity of the picturesque ground here is approximately 23,000 and it was packed to about 80 per cent of it at the time of evacuation.

“There was no panic from the spectators. They (spectators and players) were moved out of the stadium very carefully and safely,” an HPCA source said. With the cancellation of tonight’s match, it is not clear whether the league will proceed

any further.