‘PBKS must avoid second-guessing’

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes remains optimistic of making their first IPL final in 11 years despite a calamitous outing in qualifier one and just wants his players to avoid “second-guessing themselves” ahead of their next shot at the title clash.

Having topped the league stage with their thoroughly professional and ultra-aggressive approach, PBKS were subjected to an eight-wicket mauling by Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

However, they will get a chance to redeem themselves and secure a place in the final by winning the second qualifier on Sunday.

“The worst thing our batters can do now is blink and start jumping at shadows and second-guessing themselves,” said Hopes following the heavy loss.

“We played the first over okay with the bat and then it sort of just snowballed from there. It’s necessary that we digest it and move on from it by the end of tonight because we have to travel tomorrow (Friday) and we’ve got to get up to play another game on Sunday and we’re going to do it the hard way now. But I hope we meet RCB again on Tuesday.”