MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > PBKS coach Haddin expresses confidence ahead of RCB clash
Sports

PBKS coach Haddin expresses confidence ahead of RCB clash

BY Agencies18 April 2025 1:02 AM IST

Bengaluru: Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin has little doubt that the fighting win over Kolkata Knight Riders has instilled a lot of confidence in players but said they should strive to get better as this season’s IPL marches towards its business end.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had bundled out KKR for 95 after they were bowled out for 111 at Mullanpur a few days back. “I think the one thing it (the win over KKR) does with the playing group is it re-ensures everything that we’re doing they start to trust.

“The players started to believe that they could win from any situation. I reckon that is really important as you go deeper into the tournament,” said Haddin on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

But for Haddin, it’s a mere starting point as he wanted to see more improvement in his squad. “We’re at the stage in where you’ve got to make sure you’re getting better.”

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X