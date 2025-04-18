PBKS coach Haddin expresses confidence ahead of RCB clash

Bengaluru: Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin has little doubt that the fighting win over Kolkata Knight Riders has instilled a lot of confidence in players but said they should strive to get better as this season’s IPL marches towards its business end.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had bundled out KKR for 95 after they were bowled out for 111 at Mullanpur a few days back. “I think the one thing it (the win over KKR) does with the playing group is it re-ensures everything that we’re doing they start to trust.

“The players started to believe that they could win from any situation. I reckon that is really important as you go deeper into the tournament,” said Haddin on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

But for Haddin, it’s a mere starting point as he wanted to see more improvement in his squad. “We’re at the stage in where you’ve got to make sure you’re getting better.”