Payal Nag stuns Sheetal, wins gold medal in Bangkok Para Archery

Bangkok: Teenage quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag produced a stunning upset to defeat her world No 1 decorated teammate Sheetal Devi and clinch gold, headlining India’s dominant show at the World Archery Para Series here where the country finished on top with an overwhelming seven gold.

The 18-year-old rising star won 139-136 in the compound women’s final, capping a memorable campaign as India signed off with 16 medals including five silver and four bronze.

This was Payal’s second win over Sheetal in little over a year, having defeated her at the Para Nationals in Jaipur in January 2025. Payal, competing in only her second international event after making her debut at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, showed remarkable composure under pressure to get the better of her more decorated compatriot.

She began strongly with a perfect 10, taking the opening end 27-25, before Sheetal fought back to level the contest.

Locked at 54-all after the second end, Payal raised her game in the third, shooting two 9s and a 10 to move ahead 82-80, and then sealed the contest with a clinical final end that included two 10s.

A find of Sheetal’s childhood coach Kuldeep Vedwan, Payal’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The daughter of a migrant labourer from Odisha’s Balangir district, she lost all four limbs after coming into contact with a live wire at a brick kiln in 2015.

She trained alongside Sheetal at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra during 2023-24 before the latter shifted base to Sonepat. Armless Sheetal has been India’s most decorated para archer having won two-Asian Para Games

gold medals in 202 and becoming India’s youngest Paralympic medallist with her mixed team bronze in Paris 2024.

India’s gold rush also saw Toman Kumar and Bhawna emerge champions in their respective events.

Toman defeated Australia’s Jonathon Milne 146-142 in the compound men’s final. Agencies