‘Patidar will lead RCB for long time’

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has backed newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar to lead the side for a long time.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since IPL’s inception in 2008, led the franchise for more than a decade and remains its face.

Patidar has succeeded Faf du Plessis as captain with the South African moving to Delhi Capitals this season.

“This guy is going to lead you for a long time. He is going to do a great job. He has got everything that is required (to succeed),” Kohli said in his address to RCB’s loyal fans at the team’s Unbox event here on Monday. RCB have never won the IPL but Kohli remains hopeful. “It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. Lot of talent in the team,” he said.