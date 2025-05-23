Patidar, Salt fit to play: Flower

Lucknow: Head coach Andy Flower said the extended break has not disturbed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s rhythm and it has only helped some players, including skipper Rajat Patidar, to get back to top shape ahead of playoffs.

Patidar had suffered a finger injury during the home game against CSK before the IPL was disbanded. “Rajat Patidar for one has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock,” said Flower. “Salt was sick for a whileHe has recharged his batteries and he is back at full force.”