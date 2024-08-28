Pathak named India goalkeeper in Asian Champions Trophy squad

New Delhi: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, on expected lines, was on Wednesday named the main goalkeeper after the retirement of PR Sreejesh in the Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament will see defending champions India vie for top honours alongside Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China at Hulunbuir from September 8-17.

Pathak, who was India’s standby goalkeeper at the Paris Olympics and in many tournaments prior to that, will now be the man in charge at the post, while Suraj Karkera will be the reserve custodian.

Experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been made the vice-captain in place of Hardik Singh who has been rested along with Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The tournament will also be a big opportunity for India’s promising drag-flicker Jugraj Singh who travelled to Paris Olympics as standby and will look to prove his credentials alongside the brilliant Harmanpreet.