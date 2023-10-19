Pat Cummins hopes his batsmen fire in unison against Pakistan in World Cup

Bengaluru: Australian batting has not clicked as a unit so far in the World Cup, and captain Pat Cummins hoped that his batters will fire on all cylinders against Pakistan here on Friday.

Apart from Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh none of the other Australian batsmen have been able to make a fifty in the tournament so far, and Cummins was banking on the batsmen-friendly nature of the Chinnaswamy stadium to buck the trend.

“You know, especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it’s going to be high scoring, smaller field. Pitch is always really good here. So, yeah, batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game (against Sri Lanka) really set the tone,” said Cummins during his pre-match press meet here on Thursday.

Cummins took heart from the fact that Marsh made a fifty against Lanka and hoped David Warner would also join the party sooner than later.

“You know, Mitchie and Davey up front from the first over taking the game on. That’s what we want from our players. They’re working really hard. They’re doing all the right things. I’m sure plenty of runs are around the corner,” said Cummins. The premier pacer was also delighted to see Inglis stepping up for out of form Alex Carey, who is the regular wicketkeeper.

“Alex has missed out on the last couple, which is unfortunate. We know he’s a class player, but Josh, he stepped up last game, which is awesome,” he said.

The 30-year-old said dew has played a big factor in a team’s decision to bat or bowl after winning the toss in this tournament.

“Yeah, it’s a factor. I think I’ve said it previously in T20s - dew might play a part for 50% of the match plus in here, day and night, I only played part for the last 20 overs, say, in ODI.

“So, you got to balance whether, say, bowling second, it might be

tough at the back end. But also, you’ve got lights on, ball might zip around a bit more at night before that.

So, it’s a balancing act. I don’t think there’s a right or wrong,” said Cummins. Pakistan might be coming to this match after a seven-wicket battering by India at Ahmedabad, but Cummins was not ready to take them lightly.

“They’re a side that always seems to be right up there. Some really good quick bowlers who can do some damage, some spin bowlers that can bowl 20 of their overs.

“And then they’ve got, you know, I think Rizwan’s the leading run-scorer, Babar Azim’s always good, a couple of other batters that have scored a lot in ODIs lately. So, they’re a really strong side pretty much in all facets,” he added.

Cummins was asked for his view on Pakistan players openly

supporting Palestine in the conflict with Israel, but

the New South Welshman did not want to draw himself on to that.

“I love seeing sports people, seeing their personalities brought out as well. So, yeah, no hugely strong thoughts either way,” he said.