Partners in time

Ahmedabad: India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was not merely about runs, wickets or shattered records. At its heart lay a powerful partnership — the contrasting yet complementary leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.



On the surface, the two could hardly appear more different. Surya is expressive, relaxed and deeply personal in the way he connects with teammates. Gambhir, by contrast, is intense, blunt and fiercely ideological about how the game must be played.

Yet inside the dressing room, their philosophies have aligned almost perfectly.

The result has been a team playing fearless cricket with absolute clarity of purpose.

For Surya, leadership begins with relationships. The Indian skipper prefers to call himself a “leader” rather than a captain — a reflection of how he views his role within the squad.

“I think it’s important to sit together and understand what this team demands,” Surya said after India’s title win. “When someone is not doing well, you spend time with him, take him out for dinners, talk to him. Those are the players who at the right time will do something special for you.”

His leadership style is rooted in empathy and communication. Surya believes players perform best when they feel secure and heard.

“Freedom of speech in the dressing room is very important,” he said. “If you don’t listen to everyone, you can’t take everyone together and win a trophy.”

Gambhir’s philosophy, meanwhile, revolves around fearless cricket. The head coach has repeatedly stressed that India’s success has come from shedding conservative thinking in T20 cricket.

“The most important thing in this format is that you can’t be afraid of losing,” Gambhir said. “If you are afraid of losing, you never win.”

That mindset was evident in India’s batting approach throughout the tournament, with the team consistently aiming for totals well beyond traditional T20 benchmarks.

“For too long we played cricket aiming for 160–170,” Gambhir said. “I would rather get all out for 110 than play 160–170 cricket. High risk, high reward is very important in this format.”

The coach is equally clear about what truly matters in a team sport: collective success over personal milestones.

“Stop celebrating milestones,” Gambhir said bluntly. “Celebrate trophies.”

Despite their contrasting personalities, both men insist their partnership worked because they were always aligned in their thinking.

“We were always on the same page,” Surya said. “I don’t remember a time when we argued about a player.”

Gambhir echoed the sentiment, calling Surya a “phenomenal leader” who made his job easier.

Another cornerstone of their leadership has been trust. Gambhir believes players must feel secure even during lean patches.

“You pick a team on trust and faith, not on hope,” he said. “When you pick someone on trust and faith, you don’t lose it after four or five games.”

That approach has helped create a dressing room environment that is relaxed yet fiercely focused, where players feel free to express themselves and take risks.

For Gambhir, the objective was never simply to preserve India’s success. “I don’t believe in inheriting anything,” he said. “I believe in creating something.”