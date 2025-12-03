Partners in time

Raipur: The chatter around the volatile dressing room environment notwithstanding, India will rely on Virat Kohli’s imperious form and Rohit Sharma’s indomitable presence to seal a series victory over a doughty South Africa in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

A record-extending 52nd ODI century by Kohli and a rapid 57 from Rohit paved the way for India’s 17-run win in the series-opener at Ranchi, where the home bowlers endured a spirited fightback from the Proteas before managing to stop them.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup two years away, Kohli and Rohit are not only auditioning every match to prove their fitness and form but are also reportedly managing growing differences with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The issue has dominated the off-field talk and is expected to have the BCCI stepping in at some point. Having set up two consecutive victories for India in last as many ODIs -- including a nine-wicket hammering of Australia at Sydney in October -- Kohli and Rohit have shown they will everything possible to be on that flight to the World Cup in South Africa.

Both the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir have remained non-committal about their participation in the World Cup and that has probably been at the centre of the simmering tensions between the two sides. However, India have a lot more to worry about despite the opening win. For starters, the combination does not seem perfectly aligned. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has built an impressive record in List A cricket, was pushed from opening to No 4. He did not look completely conditioned for the role, with stand-in captain KL Rahul staunchly defending his position at No 6.

Washington Sundar is not new to such experiments as the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who batted at No 3 in Kolkata Test against the Proteas, has seen plenty of changes in his batting positions. But in the first ODI at No 5, he too was among the batters dismissed in a phase where India slowed down.

And again for an all-rounder, Washington also had another light day in terms of bowling as he sent down only three overs for 18 runs.

To his credit, Harshit Rana did a lot of good to his reputation with two wickets upfront with the new ball but his knack of giving away runs later on will require the all-rounder to bring in more control, especially when only one ball is allowed to play with after the 34th over.

In their bid to restore balance, the ICC’s new rule allows only one ball from the existing two to be continued with from 34-50 overs.