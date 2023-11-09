Parneet shocks Jyothi to bag maiden individual gold

Bangkok: Teenager Parneet Kaur secured the biggest win of her career when she pipped ace Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam to clinch the individual crown at the Asian Championships here on Thursday.

Compound archers once again overshadowed their recurve teammates as India bagged three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Of the seven medals, only a solitary bronze came from the recurve section (women’s team). In an all-Indian women’s compound individual final, Parneet trailed by two points till the halfway mark but the bespectacled 18-year-old produced two perfect last rounds to level the score 145-145 and force a tie-breaker.

Fresh from winning a hat-trick of gold at the Asian Games last month, Jyothi was not at her best

and lost the shoot-off 8-9 as Parneet won her maiden individual gold medal at the International level.