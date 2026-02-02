Paris Saint-Germain reclaims top spot

Paris: Midfielder Noah Nartey made an immediate impact at his new club by scoring on his Ligue 1 debut to lead Lyon to a 10th consecutive win across all competitions, and Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at Strasbourg to reclaim top spot despite playing the last 15 minutes with 10 men.

Lyon beat Lille 1-0 in a match of few chances for both teams on Sunday.

Nartay netted the decisive goal in the 37th minute and Lyon climbed to fourth, level on points with third-place Marseille.

PSG faced strong opposition and returned to first place after Nuno Mendes headed home the winner in the 81st as Strasbourg failed to capitalize on its numerical advantage.

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved a penalty in the first half. Defending champion PSG holds a two-point lead over Lens, with Marseille and Lyon nine points adrift.

Mendes’ goal from Warren Zaïre-Emery’s cross came only a few minutes after Achraf Hakimi was sent off for a reckless challenge on Joaquín Panichelli. In an enthralling first half, Strasbourg had the chance to take the lead in the 19th minute from the penalty spot.