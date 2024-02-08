Paris Olympics will be challenging, need to be smarter, says Sindhu

New Delhi: Set to return after an injury-induced break, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is aware the road to Paris will be “challenging” and she needs to be “smarter” in her pursuit of coveted gold medal in the French capital.

Former world champion Sindhu has been enduring a lean patch. She has suffered injury setbacks and a dip in form in the last 18 months.

She suffered stress fracture on her left ankle during the successful 2022 CWG campaign and later sustained another injury on left knee during the French Open in October last year, forcing her out for three months.

“I would say, this Olympics is going to be a different experience because the 2016 and 2020 Olympics were very different. Paris will be more challenging but at the same time, I have much more experience and I will have to be much smarter this time,” Sindhu told PTI in an interaction

. “In women’s circuit, players in the top 10-15 are tough. It is important to be focused and have a strategy so that you can switch to plan B if plan A doesn’t work. It is important to stay calm as sometimes you can go blank. It is important to have a strong mindset,” she said.

Desperate to find her mojo back after a series of low results, Sindhu parted ways with Korean coach Park Tae-sang early last year.

She trained with Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Vidhi Chaudhary and then Malaysia’s former All-England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim in July but success continued to elude her.

Then former All England Champion Prakash Padukone reached out to her and soon she shifted her base to Bangalore. She is currently training under Indonesia’s Agus Santoso at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), which operates out of the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

“I have a new trainer, physio, nutritionist, coach, and mentor, so everything is very new, and I am happy how they have been supporting me and are helping me from where I am and where I should be in the next couple of months,” said Sindhu, who will return to action at the Badminton Asia Team championships in Malaysia from February 13 to 18.

“I am very fortunate to work with Prakash sir because he is such a legend and him being a mentor helps. His training methods and ideas are helping me. As for Agus, I knew him for a long time when he was training our men’s players.