‘Parag, Burger have a huge role to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL this year’

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals’ seasoned campaigner Trent Boult on Sunday picked Riyan Parag and Nandre Burger as the two players in his side who would have a key role to play in the ongoing IPL season for the 2008 winners.

With two consecutive wins in the bag, the Sanju Samson-led side will take on a struggling Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday looking to build on their momentum.

With knocks of 43 and 84 not out, Parag has showed his penchant for accumulating runs at a fast clip, signalling a heavy shift from someone who would struggle to harness his talent to one who seems to have come of age. On the other hand, the young left-arm South African quick Burger has flourished sharing the new ball with Boult, grabbing three wickets so far to make a dent on his IPL debut.

“The first experience I had with him (Parag) was (at) a warm-up game here in the bubble when the IPL was based in Mumbai, a couple of years ago. He got 85 off probably 30 balls and I just thought he was the most amazing player,” Boult recalled while talking to the media ahead of Royals’ training session. “Obviously, everyone is very happy to see him have some success early in the tournament this year. He’s always been pinned as an exciting player to watch, so of course, it’s always very satisfying to see a guy go out and his game come off,” he said.

“One hundred per cent he’s got a huge role to play for us in this tournament,” Boult added.

Boult praised Burger for showing no struggles while playing a challenging white-ball tournament such as the IPL without much experience.

“Nandre is a guy that I’ve only just met, but bowls with good pace, good skills and comes from South Africa where conditions are very different,” Boult said.