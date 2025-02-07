Para sport, swimming, cycling to offer highest No. of medals in CWG 2026

glasgow: More than 200 gold medals will be up for grabs across 10 days of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the 23rd edition of the event, with para sport, track cycling and swimming boasting highest medals.

The competition will be held from July 23 to August 2 next year and will feature a “10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city”.

While mixed 4x400m relay has been added to the schedule, Commonwealth Mile will make a comeback for the first time since 1966.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a release, “The mile is the quintessential Commonwealth athletics event whose return to the Games in Glasgow 2026 I very much welcome.”

“From 1930 through to 1966, the mile was the blue riband event of each Games and the magic of the mile continues to resonate with sports fans,” he added. The para sport programme will consist of six of the 10 sports and will have a record 47 medal events.

The Games will be held at the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC), Scotstoun Stadium and Tollcross International

Swimming Centre.