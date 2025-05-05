Pant’s troubles continue as Punjab push LSG towards exit door

Dharamsala: Rishabh Pant lost the grip on his bat and the match simultaneously as Punjab Kings rode on heroics from the two ‘Singhs’ -- Prabhsimran and Arshdeep -- to literally push Lucknow Super Giants to the brink of elimination with a 37-run win in an IPL match here on Sunday.

It was Prabhsimran’s 48-ball 91 that formed the cornerstone of Punjab Kings’ unassailable 236 for 5 and any hopes of a remarkable chase was nipped in the bud by Arshdeep’s (3/16 in 4 overs) now familiar Powerplay spell which summarily destroyed the opposition top-order.

This time, he got the three top run getters -- Mitchell Marsh (0), Aiden Markram (13) and the ever-dangerous Nicholas Pooran (6) -- to swing the match decisively in Punjab’s favour. Ayush Badoni’s (74 off 40 balls) effort was a good one albeit it came for a losing cause.

LSG were finally restricted to 199 for 7 in 20 overs and even if they win their last three games and get to 16 points from 14 games, their net run-rate can make things difficult for them.

Punjab Kings are now placed second with 15 points from 11 games and one more win could possibly clinch a place in top four for them.

But what is becoming an eyesore is LSG’s Rs 27 crore worth skipper Pant’s inexplicable approach which has fetched him a dismal 128 runs in 11 innings at a sub-100 strike-rate (99.22).

On the day, he scored 18 off 17 balls and that he is completely out of sync was evident in the manner he tried to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at an Azmatullah Omarzai delivery. There was no control in his shot as the bat took off on parabolic curve towards square leg and the ball went towards deep point.

Pant’s misery was a testimony of LSG’s wretched campaign that was lost at the auction table when the owner decided to go with a sub-standard bowling attack based on a half-fit talented pacer Mayank Yadav.

Mayank has already lost at least 10-15 yards of pace post rehabilitation under the watch of Nitin Patel at the National Cricket Academy.

On Sunday, he went for 60 runs off four overs with half a dozen of sixes struck off his bowling.

The pint-sized Prabhsimran packed a mean punch in his strokes as he blasted his way to a 48-ball 91 with the help of six fours and seven sixes.

The Punjab keeper-batter should have got his second IPL hundred but an ambitious switch hit off Digvesh Rathi saw him head back to the pavilion, nine runs short of what would have been a deserving milestone.

Towards the end, Shashank Singh scored 33 off 15 balls to take PBKS to what looked like an unassailable total. There were 16 sixes hit by Pujab Kings with 13 coming off pacers.

Prabhsimran was initially a passive partner as it was Australian Jos Inglis who launched the first

attack with a hat-trick of sixes off Mayank Yadav, whose speed has decreased by at least 15 kmph post his intense rehab under Nitin Patel at the BCCI’s erstwhile National Cricket Academy to recover from back injury.