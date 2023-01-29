Pant’s absence will hurt: Chappell

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and Co will miss Rishabh Pant’s “gregarious personality” but it is still “almost impossible” for Australia to beat India at home, feels the legendary Ian Chappell.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia, who have had a golden run winning the Ashes and then the series against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa most recently, will face their ultimate test in the four-match series, beginning in Nagpur on February 9.

“Nevertheless this will be a tough challenge - also referred to in Australia as “Everest” - as the Indian side is powerful and almost impossible to defeat in home conditions,” Chappell wrote in a column for ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

Pointing out that the series has all the makings of a hard-fought one, he added: “These sides are two of Test cricket’s dwindling number of really good teams, but it’s hard to look past India for the eventual victors of this series.”

It’s been more than a decade since India lost a Test series at home -- to England 1-2 in 2012.

Australia, on the other hand, are in search of a first series win in India in 19 years. In their last tour of the country, they began with a big win in the Pune Test but went on to lose the series 1-2.

“Australia are portraying confidence after displaying strong form on their own pitches. Their confidence is further boosted by a serious injury to Rishabh Pant, which means the wicketkeeper-batter’s gregarious personality will be sorely missed,” wrote the 79-year-old.

Pant was ruled out after sustaining injuries in a horrific car accident last month and, in his absence, India have the rookie duo of Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat, who are yet to play Tests.

“India also have some points to prove, not the least to do with how Pant’s replacement performs. The main thing India will lose from Pant’s unavailability is an excellent run rate, which came from his belligerent aggression.

“No one can replace Pant’s desire to dominate bowlers, so India have to rely on their top batters not only performing but also maintaining a good strike rate,” he said.

Onus on Rohit, Kohli, Pujara to dominate Lyon-led spin attack

The key for Team India would be to establish a “mental superiority” over ace Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon.

“One of the main tasks for Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be to establish mental superiority over Lyon. If Australia can’t rely on Lyon claiming regular wickets at an acceptable rate, their bowling will then depend greatly on the ‘big three’ (Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc).”