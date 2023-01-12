Pant will miss IPL: Sourav Ganguly

ormer Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and ex-captain Sourav Ganguly confirmed that star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will miss the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and his absence will definitely affect Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pant is being treated at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, and his ligament injury is expected to heal in three to four months.

The IPL 2023 season is set to begin in the last week of March. Pant leads the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and reports suggest that if the wicketkeeper-batter is unable to play in the upcoming season, Australian David Warner may step in. “It will take time to heal. We cannot do anything. It’s an accident. He is just 23. He has got a lot of time.

Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL.

We will do well. Pant’s injury will affect DC,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, after stepping down as BCCI president last year, Ganguly is expected to join DC as Director of Cricket. Pant, 25, was driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 when his car collided with a divider.

He was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

He was transferred to a private hospital in Dehradun after receiving emergency care at a local facility before the BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai to continue his

treatment.