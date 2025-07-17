‘Pant, Nair dismissals gave Eng big boost’

London: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the first innings and Karun Nair’s wicket in the second essay as the key moments that tilted the third Test at Lord’s in England’s favour.

England registered a narrow 22-run win to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, bowling India out for 170 in the chase of 193. “The turning point for me in this Test match was, first of all, Rishabh Pant’s dismissal (in the first innings),” Shastri said on ‘The ICC Review’.

Shastri lauded England captain Ben Stokes’ “presence of mind” to effect Pant’s run out on 74 at the stroke of lunch on Day 3, which gave his side a foothold.

“Ben Stokes…simply outstanding presence of mind to hit at the right end and pull it off on the stroke of lunch. Because India would have got a lead and they were in the driver’s seat,” he added.

Karun and KL Rahul had taken India to 41 for one in the second innings on the fourth day, but the former offered no shot to a delivery from pacer Brydon Carse to be adjudged leg before.

It gave England an opening and India slumped to 82 for seven from 42/2 to hand the advantage to the hosts.