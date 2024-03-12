Pant declared fit as keeper-batter for IPL; set to return as DC captain

New Delhi: Battered and bruised, literally, in a car accident on December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant has been cleared by the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to compete in the Indian Premier League, starting on March 22.



On Monday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had hinted Pant was on the road to recovery. Within 24 hours comes the news that Pant, skipper of Delhi Capitals is fit to compete as a batter and wicket-keeper. This news was made public by a BCCI press release.

In a season of injuries and recoveries, where Mohd Shami, Prasidh Krishna and a few more players have been ruled out, Pant returning is great news. Jay Shah had said on Monday that Pant is an important player and if he does well in the IPL, he could even be in the reckoning for a spot in the team for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in June in the USA and West Indies.

With KL Rahul, who kept wickets for India during the ICC World Cup last year also not in best shape, the wicket-keeper batter slot for Team India has opened up. Rahul played one Test against England in the recently concluded series and then was dealing with quadricep issues. He flew to London and is now in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

As for Pant, his car crash was scary. It had caught fire and he was rescued and taken to hospital. His treatment expenses were met by the BCCI but to need almost knee reconstruction and then get back on his feet was a miracle.

Was Pant missed? Yes, he was. The left-handed batter had been audacious in all formats and at a time when India needs a person in the dual role of keeping and batting, Pant is a big asset. For the Delhi Capitals, Pant is a vital player and the team’s think-tank would love to have him.

Pant has in recent months posted videos on social media of training at the gym. His knee exercise videos gave an impression he is back to peak shape, though wicket keeping is strenuous.

The format of the IPL offers so much scope for a player to take breaks, or compete as an Impact Player and be there. Behind the stumps, the energy which Pant has provided for Team India has been infectious. His constant chatter and egging on bowlers have been very hard for rival teams.

The 15-month absence from cricket will ensure Pant is in a mood to play the slam-bang cricket he is known for. What is important is the BCCI think-tank sees him as a key player. Of course, a lot depends on how he fares in the IPL.

He will be competing with KL Rahul and the young man who shone in the Tests, Dhruv Jurel. Surely, the IPL fever is on and Pant jumping into action provides a great twist. “If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us,” Shah said. “If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL.”

In Bengaluru, apart from training, Pant has also played in practice matches in match-simulated situations. This was in Alandur, outside Bengaluru, where physios and doctors kept an eye on Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match on March 23 where they play Punjab Kings in Mohali.

The BCCI also confirmed the PTI news report from last month that Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) will not take part in the IPL due to heel surgery.

Shami is not expected back before September this year.

“The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” the BCCI statement read.

Lanky fast bowler Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals), who had an unsuccessful Test debut in South Africa is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.