Pant believes country comes ahead of IPL lure

new delhi: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant feels the lure of the IPL is understandable but budding cricketers should always focus on playing for the country as “everything else” follows thereafter.

Pant, who was part of India’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad but did not get a game, made his international debut back in 2017.

“Since childhood, I had only one dream—to play for India. I never even thought about playing in the IPL. I think today, people are more focused on the IPL. Of course, it’s a great platform, but I believe that if your goal is to play for your country, everything else—including the IPL—will eventually fall into place,” Pant said.

“If you have that bigger mindset, success will follow. I always believed that I would play for India one day, and God has been kind. At 18, I got the opportunity to make my debut, and I am grateful for that,” said the 27-year-old.

Pant is known for flamboyant style of play and some of his trademark shots include a one-handed six with the bat often slipping out of his hands. He explained why that happens frequently.

“I think it mostly happens because I hold my bottom hand very lightly. I mainly try to use my bottom hand for support because, at times, it starts dominating,” he said.