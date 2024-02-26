Pandya returns to competitive cricket after long injury layoff

: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday made his return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff with a two-wicket haul in the DY Patil T20 Cup here.

Pandya grabbed 2/22 in three overs in Reliance One’s win by two wickets in a low-scoring game over Bharat Petroleum Cooperation Limited at the DY Patil Cricket Academy.

Pandya had been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup match against

Bangladesh in Pune in October, and is preparing up for a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the new skipper of the five-time winners Mumbai Indians. The Reliance One team also included other Mumbai Indians players.