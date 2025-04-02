Pandya ignited the ‘Punjabi’ in Ashwani

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians newcomer Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday said skipper Hardik Pandya settled his nerves before his IPL debut by reminding him that “Punjabis are fearless” and that he should just go out and scare the opposition.

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Jhanjeri, Punjab, became the first Indian ever to take four wickets in maiden IPL appearance as he ended with figures of 4/24 in three overs to blow away KKR’s star-studded batting lineup here on Monday.

Ashwani, who only ate a banana before the match, credited his captain for making him feel at ease.

“It is a very good feeling. I hadn’t thought that I’ll do so well. Hardik bhai told me, ‘you’re from Punjab and Punjabis are fearless, so just scare the opponents and enjoy yourself’,” Ashwani said about the unique advice he received.

He also became the first Indian bowler in the last decade to take a wicket off his very first ball in the IPL.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was impressed with Ashwani’s composure.

“To see someone coming in, first game, under pressure, happy for him. He worked on his strengths and focused on his strengths and that gave him results. It’s not about performance, it’s about going and enjoying what you do best,” Mhambrey said.

Ashwani was one of three changes MI made for the match and Mhambrey explained the rationale behind his selection.

“Left-arm seamer who swings the ball and has got a high pace, ticks a lot of boxes for us. Wankhede, we always knew, is a wicket that has a lot of bounce compared to others. He’s the kind of guy who swings the ball and has a high pace as well, so we felt it was the right surface for him to play.”

The debutant was overjoyed to bag Andre Russell’s wicket in particular. “Manish Pandey had hit me for a four already. Hardik bhai told me to bowl at the body for him. My favourite wicket was Andre Russell’s because he is a very big player. Hardik bhai told me don’t be afraid, so I just wanted to bowl to my plans,” he said.

Ashwani struck off his first ball to dismiss KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane but not before a fumble from Tilak

Varma.