Pak’s Rizwan urges team to channel isloation period

Karachi: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday urged his side to show the same resilience in the Champions Trophy which they had shown during the 10-year period when no international side toured the country.

No top team in international cricket had toured Pakistan following the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009 until the start of this decade when top teams such as Australia, England and New Zealand resumed visiting their Asian opponents.

In between, Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe in 2015 and a World XI side under Faf du Plessis had toured for a three-match T20I series to quell concerns regarding security.

“I think, most importantly, we should all enjoy the Champions Trophy as it is after a long time (that) we are having such a big event in Pakistan, after 10 years (that) we spent playing our home matches elsewhere,” Rizwan told the media here on Tuesday. “If you see, even in those 10 years (that) we suffered, Pakistan cricket did well and won big matches including being the Test No 1team and (winning the) Champions Trophy. I hope we can repeat that same thing in this tournament,” he said.

Rizwan, however, said Pakistan will have to be at the top of their game to excel in the competition starting here on Wednesday. “It is hard to say how we will perform on a particular day because it is important for us to play to our optimum level to win matches,” he said.

Rizwan said every member of the side is a “captain” in the team and added, “But yes, as seniors, we all need to lead from the front.”

He also made it clear that Babar Azam will continue to open in the Champions Trophy, while adding that fast bowler Haris Rauf is fit for their tournament opener against New Zealand.

Rizwan, meanwhile, admitted that his team was not able to show consistency due not being able to perform in pressure situations. “I think we lack that one or two per cent needed to win matches under

pressure,” he said.