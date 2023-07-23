Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings, says coach ahead of second Test vs Sri Lanka

Colombo: Not many teams come to Sri Lanka and manage a win in spin fortress Galle.

Pakistan did just that and reversed the trend in the southern coastal town with a four-wicket win in the first

test with their fast bowlers contributing heavily leaving the hosts fighting to level the two-test series.

The tourists surprised the Sri Lankans with their attacking batting. Even when 101-5 in the first innings, the batters kept going at five runs an over.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second test starting Monday, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said that Pakistan’s long-term target

is to become the top-ranked team. Pakistan is currently ranked sixth and a 2-0 series win will help to close the ranks on fifth-place New Zealand.

“We want to keep improving our skills. We are growing all the time,” Bradburn said. “We want to be No. 1 in the world and to do that we want to have players in the Top 10 ranks for bowlers and batters. We are very happy with the way we played in Galle.

Now that chapter is over. This venue is a different examination.” Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club grounds will host the second test, and it’s a venue known as being batting-friendly.

Sri Lanka’s batters looked comfortable against spin so Pakistan

will look at bolstering its pace attack. Both Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi troubled the Sri Lankans in the opener with extreme pace.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood is demanding improvement in all three departments from his team after a disappointing show in Galle.