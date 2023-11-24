Pakistan’s Imad Wasim retires from int’l cricket

Lahore: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing curtains to his eight-year international career.

Wasim took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision, having played 121 international matches across ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan.

Imad’s final outing for his country was in April this year in a T20I against New Zealand at Rawalpindi. The Welsh-born Wasim made his international debut with the Men in Green in May 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe at Lahore.

“In recent days, I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career, and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” the 34-year-old Wasim wrote in his retirement note.

“I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream

come true.”