Pakistan win 3rd T20 by 74 runs against Bangladesh

Dhaka: Opener Sahibzada Farhan struck a brilliant fifty as Pakistan

thrashed Bangladesh by 74 runs in the third and final T20 on Thursday to prevent a series sweep for the hosts.

Farhan’s 63 runs off 41 balls, with six fours

and five sixes, helped Pakistan post a respectable 178-7 after it was asked to bat first in the Dhaka suburb

of Mirpur.

Pakistan new-ball bowlers Salman Mirza (3-20) and Faheem Ashraf (2-13) then caused the damage as Bangladesh slumped to 41-7 inside the eighth over.