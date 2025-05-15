Pakistan to snub Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir?

new delhi: The national federation is awaiting a government advisory but Pakistan’s participation in this year’s Hero Asia Cup hockey tournament in India is in serious doubt because of the prevalent tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Asia Cup will be staged in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7. Hosts India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Oman and Chinese Taipei are scheduled to participate in the 12th edition of the continental showpiece, a qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup.

“It is too early to say anything but we will follow the government’s directive on this issue, which has been the case in the past,” HI secretary general Bholanath Singh said.“We can’t predict anything right now especially after the recent barbaric Pahalgam attack.”