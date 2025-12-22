Pakistan rout India by 191 runs to secure 2nd title

Dubai: India faltered against the big-hitting Sameer Minhas and the extra zip of pacers, suffering a massive 191-run defeat against Pakistan in a one-sided 50-over Under-19 Asia Cup final, here Sunday. Pakistan lifted their second U19 Asia Cup, and as it is the norm now, there was no formal greetings between the players of two teams.

Once Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 for eight, riding on Minhas’ 172 (113b, 17x4, 9x6) they needed a lion-hearted chase to clinch a ninth title in the tournament.

But the tall Pakistan pace troika -- Ali Reza (4/42), Mohammad Sayyam (2/38) and Abdul Subhan (2/29) -- hurried their top-order with consistent hard-lengths as India folded for 156 in 26.2 overs.

“We were clear to bowl first, there were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs.

The boys really played well and tournament was good for us and some players stood up,” he said. Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf said he “was not disappointed with the final score.”

“We very happy with the collective performance. We had lost the first match against India, but our management had a good talk with us and we could provide the win in the final,” Yousaf said.

Minhas was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match and also Player-of-the-Series.agencies