Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quits as PML-N President

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday resigned as the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), paving the way for his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif to retake the helm of the ruling party amid internal strife.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PML-N secretary general, Shehbaz cited the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the “unjust” disqualification of Nawaz from the Prime Minister’s Office and the presidency of the party, and said he was entrusted with the responsibility of assuming the presidency of the party.

Shehbaz said that his brother had entrusted him with the responsibility of assuming the party presidency in the face of adversity and added that it was

a duty he had “upheld with utmost dedication and sincerity”.

“However, I am cognisant that this role has always been viewed as a trust … bestowed upon me by our revered leader,” the 72-year-old said. Nawaz, 74, returned to Pakistan in October last year, ending nearly four years of self-imposed exile in London.

“I am heartened by recent developments that have exonerated our leader with dignity, affirming his unblemished integrity and commitment to the service of our nation,” he said, referring to the Islamabad High Court ruling on November 29 that acquitted Nawaz in the Avenfield reference.

The next month, on December 12, the PML-N supremo was acquitted in the Al-Azizia reference by the high court.

“In light of these developments and the steadfast guidance of our beloved leader, I believe the time has come for Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the president of the PML-N,” Shehbaz said.

“It is with a deep sense of duty and reverence for our party’s principles that I tender my resignation as the president,” he said.