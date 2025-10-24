Pakistan Harmered! Spinner leads SA to win

rawalpindi: South Africa thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets Thursday to level the two-Test series, with off-spinner Simon Harmer playing a crucial role with a six-wicket haul.

Pakistan opened the series with a 93-run victory inside four days at Lahore last week, but Harmer flipped the script on another spinning wicket at Rawalpindi. He snared 6-50 to dismiss Pakistan for 138 on Day 4. That set South Africa a victory target of 68 runs, and the World Test Championship winners eased to 73-2 in 12.3 overs.

Harmer and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test due to injury, scripted South Africa’s victory with 17 wickets between them in the second Test.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram made a brisk 42 off 45 balls with eight fours to power the chase before he was trapped lbw by Noman Ali when his team needed only four runs. Tristan Stubbs, one of the four half-century makers in South Africa’s first innings of 404, was out for a duck before Ryan Rickelton (25 not out) smashed Sajid Khan for six to secure the win just before the scheduled lunch interval. agencies