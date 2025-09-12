Pakistan face Oman

dubai: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against India when they face minnows Oman in their opening Group A match here on Friday.

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE.

Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India.

The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup. “We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain

Salman Agha had said.