Pakistan delay call on T20 WC participation

lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will take a final call on participating in the men’s T20 World Cup either on Friday or next Monday, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Naqvi took to social media to confirm that the issue was discussed at length during his meeting on Monday with the Prime Minister.

“I had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him on the ICC matter. He directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi tweeted. “It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” he added.

According to sources, PM Sharif told Naqvi that Pakistan should extend all possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently ousted from

the tournament.