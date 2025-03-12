Pakistan cricket is in critical state: Afridi

Karachi: Former captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan to the national T20 squad, saying Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.

Out of favor since the last T20 World Cup, Shadab was recalled and also appointed vice captain to Salman Ali Agha in Pakistan’s T20 squad for the away series against New Zealand. “On what basis has he been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again,” Shahid said during a media interaction.

The flamboyant all-rounder said unless decisions are taken on merit nothing will change in Pakistan cricket.

“All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.”

He noted that whenever a new chairman takes charge he comes and changes

everything.