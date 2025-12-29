Pak recall Shadab for T20I series vs Lanka

Lahore: Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Shadab Khan for next month’s T20I series in Sri Lanka but have not called back top batter Babar Azam or fast bowler Shaheen Afridi from the Big Bash League in Australia for the series.

Shadab makes a comeback for the three-match series beginning January 7, 2026 after being sidelined since June this year due to a shoulder surgery. He returned to competitive cricket with a stint in the Big Bash league this month where he has performed better than his other country-mates.

Babar, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Muhammad Rizwan, the other Pakistan players in the

BBL, didn’t get a call-up and will continue to play in the Australian league.

All these players had given their consent to the Pakistan Cricket Board to return from Australia if the selectors required their services. But since the PCB had given an assurance to Cricket Australia that all the Pakistan players they sign up for

the BBL would be available for the season, the board decided they could manage the Sri Lanka series with the current bench strength.

Barring the selection of uncapped batter Khawaja Nafay and the recall of Abdul Samad, there are no other surprises in the 15-member squad led by Salman Ali Agha.

The selection of Nafay, not a big performer even in domestic cricket, comes as a surprise, given that this is a crucial series ahead of the T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Pakistan will be playing all their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka and the senior players had conveyed to the board that they wanted to play in the series as it would be a good opportunity to adjust to the conditions there.

Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Sahabzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Usman Khan, Khawaja

Nafay, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Muhammad Waseem junior.