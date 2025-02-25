Pak interim coach Aaqib, to be shown door?

Lahore: The backlash due to the poor show in the Champions Trophy, including the humiliating defeat to India, hit the Pakistan team hard and its support staff led by former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is set to be overhauled, according to a cricket Board source.

Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday, after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener.

A well-informed source in the PCB said that Aaqib will be relieved of his duties as interim head coach after the Champions Trophy.

“Obviously there is backlash over the team’s performance in the CT. The Board hasn’t decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams) but one thing is certain the current support staff will be overhauled after the poor show,” the source said. “But the way the Board has been changing coaches and selectors since last year, it will be a challenge to find other candidates.”