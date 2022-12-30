Pak draws first Test against NZ

Karachi: Poor visibility ended a thrilling final session of cricket in the drawn first Test Friday after New Zealand had threatened to snatch victory following Pakistan's daring declaration.

Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand was at 61-1 in only the eighth over of the second innings when the Test finished early because of bad light. Pakistan resumed after tea at 249-7 in its second innings a lead of 75 and Kiwi legspinner Ish Sodhi (6-86) threatened to set up his team for victory. Saud Shakeel made an unbeaten 55 and got plenty of support from the two tailenders, Mohammad Wasim and Mir Hamza.