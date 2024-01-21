Pak beat New Zealand by 42 runs in 5th T20I

Christchurch: Pakistan had an unlikely hero as it bowled New Zealand out for 92 to win the fifth Twenty20 International by 42 runs Sunday and avoid a clean sweep in the five-match series.

The tourists’ total of 134-8 after choosing to bat looked inadequate as it was their lowest of the series after their losing efforts of 180, 173, 179-7 and 158-5 in the four previous matches. But, it proved more than enough on a sub-standard pitch at Hagley and New Zealand only just surpassed its previous lowest total in a T20 International in New Zealand.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the surprise hero for Pakistan. The 33-year-old hadn’t bowled in Pakistan’s last eight Twenty20s, hadn’t taken a wicket since 2022 and had only four wickets in 53 matches before Sunday. But, he thrived on a pitch which gripped and turned as he took three for 11 to play the leading role in New Zealand’s downfall. His previous best was one for seven.

Iftikhar dismissed Tim Seifert (19), Matt Henry (1), Ish Sodhi (1), took a catch to remove Will Young (12) and played a part in the run out of Mark Chapman (1).

“I just read the wicket, it was turning so I just tried to bowl wicket to wicket and that was the key to success,” Iftikhar said through captain Shaheen Afridi who interpreted.

“I was prepared for this game and I thought I might bowl today. I’ve been working very hard on my bowling and today was the result. It’s up to the captain, but I’m always available to the team to bowl if necessary.”

Pakistan celebrated its win and the avoidance of an unprecedented 5-0 series loss. But it still has some soul-searching to do before the T20 World Cup later this year in the Caribbean and the United States.

Veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remain the strength of Pakistan’s batting and again provided the foundation of the Pakistan innings on Sunday with the 20th half-century partnership of their joint careers.