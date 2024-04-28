Pak appoint Kirsten as ODI, T20I head coach, Gillespie in Test

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed World Cup-winning Gary Kirsten as their head coach for ODIs and T20Is, while former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie will take over that role in Test cricket.

Along with them, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was appointed as the assistant coach of the team across the formats.

All appointments have been made for a duration of two years, and Naqvi said the coaches will not be subjected to evaluation before their term comes to an end.

“The appointment of (Gary) Kirsten and (Jason) Gillispie who are high-profile coaches shows how much value is given to the Pakistan cricket team and how much potential foreign coaches see in our players,” PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said during a media conference.

“We want to give the team the best facilities and that is why we have gone for Kirsten and Gillispie,” he added.

Kirsten, who is currently the mentor of IPL side Gujarat Titans, is expected to take over from Pakistan’s tour of England from May 22.

Pakistan will play four T20Is and from there the team will travel for the T20 World Cup in June.

“He is presently occupied in the IPL while Gillespie will join the team before the start of our Test cricket schedule in August,” Naqvi said.