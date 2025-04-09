Painting Kolkata purple and gold

kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are bringing the heat off the field too, with a series of high-energy events designed to rally their loyal fanbase. From rolling out a Knight-themed yellow taxi to launching the coveted ‘golden pass’, KKR is creating serious buzz across India.

KKR official sources said: “Last year, we launched Knights Unplugged property for engagement. Last year, we gave Ashok Chakraborty, our super fan, a golden pass, which gave him free access to all Eden Gardens matches of KKR. During this Knights Unplugged 2.0, we have given the golden pass to another super fan Sankar Nath. So we have added two super fans to the official list to whom we are giving free tickets for all the home games. Next year we will facilitate another super fan and add him to the list.”

“This year we have launched a KKR-themed yellow taxi to engage and connect with fans and give tribute to the yellow taxi which we heard will be phased out. We are running various activities to engage with fans and give them a chance to drive around the city in the yellow taxi,” the source added.

They kicked things off with a 10-city trophy tour across east India — spanning Guwahati to Gangtok — giving fans a chance to get up close and personal with the championship silverware.

Back in Kolkata, Milan Mela Ground turned into a carnival of cricket with a blockbuster fan fest featuring the 2008 retro jersey launch, a KKR fashion show and fireside chats with the team’s top brass.

And when the Knights play away? No worries — KKR hosts live match screenings in Kolkata to keep the home crowd charged. Through the app and website, fans can jump into contests, games and win exclusive, money-can’t-buy experiences. From AR photo booths and face painting at the stadium to nonstop digital engagement, KKR is making sure every fan feels like part of the squad.