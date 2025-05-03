Padikkal attributes increased strike-rate to shift in mindset

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal on Friday attributed his vastly improved strike-rate in the IPL to a shift in mindset and him working

on his range of shots.

In this IPL, Padikkal has so far made runs at a strike-rate of 154.36 while his strike-rate in the previous seasons stood at: 71 (2024), 130 (2023), 122 (2022), 125 (2021), and 124 (2020). “It’s a mental shift that you need to make when you come into T20 cricket where you need to understand that the game has evolved and you have to be with the times. Yes, a lot of work has also gone into the shots that I want to play,” Padikkal said on the eve of the match against CSK.