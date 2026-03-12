Paddling hopes: From Guj to global arena, Rameez Sumra is shaping TT

New Delhi: “Passion and perseverance can turn even the smallest dreams into world-class achievements.”

For Rameez Sumra, those words are not simply motivational—they reflect a journey defined by resilience, quiet determination, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of sport. From modest beginnings in western India to coaching athletes on the international stage, Sumra has emerged as a significant figure in the global table tennis community.

Born in May 1995 in Gujarat, Sumra’s introduction to table tennis came at the age of six during a visit to a local club with his maternal uncle. What started as playful curiosity soon evolved into a lifelong pursuit.

Growing up in a country where cricket dominates the sporting landscape, pursuing table tennis required persistence. Training facilities were limited, and reaching practice sessions often meant long walks and improvisation. Yet the young athlete’s commitment never faltered.

Over the next two decades, Sumra steadily built his competitive career, representing his school, college, university, and Gujarat in state, national, and international tournaments. His dedication to the sport was formally recognised when he received a Special Achievement Award from the District Collector of Gujarat.

Sumra’s impact extends well beyond the playing arena. Over the years, he has contributed to several major international events in different capacities, gaining valuable experience in sports administration and event management.

He served as Team Manager at the Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, volunteered during the 2016 Asia Cup, and supervised operations at the World Table Tennis Star Contender tournament in Goa. In 2025, he added another milestone to his career by competing in an international championship in Perth, Australia.

While his playing achievements laid the foundation, Sumra’s greatest impact has arguably come through coaching.

After earning his International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 1 coaching certification in 2017, he began focusing on athlete development and youth training. Since then, he has coached more than 250 students through group sessions and over 30 athletes in personalised training programmes.

His coaching philosophy is deeply personal, shaped by the challenges he faced while growing up in the sport. "I wanted to create the opportunities I never had," Sumra often says. That philosophy is reflected in the success of players he has mentored, including Usha Rathod and Jeet Pandya, both of whom have secured medals at international competitions.